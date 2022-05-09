Saw an interesting photo op today on my way to H-E-B; a bond election sign at Belton High. In the background were several police officers and law enforcement vehicles with lights flashing.
How can anyone teach in such an environment?
Students don’t respect teachers, parents don’t support them, politicians want to censor all the books, micromanage classroom curriculum and school administrators regard teachers as minions who should shut up and do what they are told to do. And this is just the tip of an iceberg of challenges.
Teachers are expected to do everything “ for the kids,” often on their own time using their own resources. It reminds me of Mao’s Cultural Revolution and the Nazi’s vilification of Jews and intellectuals. Why is it surprising there are shortages and teachers fleeing public education?
Richard Creed
Belton