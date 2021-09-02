I just want President Joe Biden to know how impressed I am with his “Build Back Better” plan for America, even though I know you borrowed that phrase from someone else, you sly old devil.
You treat our own citizens with the same respect as communist regimes throughout history! I can just hear your confident voice exclaiming, “Leave them behind; they’ll be all right.” And you’ve even supplied terrorist organizations with an entire air force! Your benevolence extends internationally.
Oh, such compassion for the common folk. Why, look at the border. You let people in with COVID-19!
It gives Dr. Fauci job security as he calls for masks, vaccinations for everyone, and probably lockdowns when the time is right! You’ve done so much for the property owners along the Rio Grande and the state of Texas.
And the money. Keep your machines cranking it out. There’s nothing to back it up, but who cares. You’re so compassionately helping so many with money, money, money! The wonders of it all! I may soon own nothing, but I’ll be happy!
Thank you Temple Daily Telegram. I posted my letter on many social media sources, but unfortunately, each one took it down.
Carol Barrows
Temple