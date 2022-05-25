For 13 years I worked in county election systems technical support. I supported many changes to these systems; all to improve already good systems.
Improvements included compliance with the 2002 Help America Vote Act and the 2010 Military and Overseas Voter Empowerment Act. Improvements involved the county, the Texas Secretary of State elections department, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Social Security Administration. All worked together to assure fair and secure elections.
Other than redistricting, there is little wrong with our election system. We have one of the best election systems in the world. After Florida’s problems with the 2000 presidential election, election systems of every state were improved and modernized by the 2002 Help America Vote Act which passed overwhelmingly by the House and the Senate; and, signed into law by President Bush. Sad; how soon we forget how to work together.
The attacks on the integrity of our election systems are baseless. Those breaking the law disrupting an election process should be prosecuted as the criminals they are and known as traitors they have become.
Nothing cheated Donald Trump in the 2020. What a shameful lie; how embarrassing if you believe this. You put a party before country? Or worse, you put one person before country? And then, you call yourself a patriot?
Thank God we still have a few “real” Republicans with profiles in courage like Rep. Liz Cheney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger; and, in the end, Vice President Mike Pence. Rep. Cheney and Rep. Kinzinger they are welcome in Texas. Texas is in need of a few good Republicans with profiles in courage; the state is in painfully short supply.
M. Zimmerman
Belton