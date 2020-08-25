Can you stand another thank you letter? I was at Walmart on South 31st on Aug. 18, buying toilet paper and a few things we needed for the household.
I ran my card and it was denied three times I apologized to the clerk, I only us the card very sparingly to get things we need toothpaste, paper towels, when out of the blue a young lady said to put the items in my cart. I told her she didn’t have to do this, but she was determined so I put the items in my cart and I thanked her profusely.
I did ask her name, I will only print her first name, Kim R. even though we are not of the same race, but in this case I’m Hispanic and she is black — this didn’t matter to her. I told her I would pray for her and her family.
This is what it should be in this nation to try to get along with our fellow man or woman; racism did not play in this situation. Thank you Kim, from me and my family.
I called Walmart and found out the problem with my card.
George P. Avila Sr.
Temple