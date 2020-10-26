A previous letter spoke of imagine this and imagine that and that we are facing totalitarianism.
How about you imagine a fake president covered in makeup and hairspray. He thinks about selling Puerto Rico, that there were airports in 1775, that windmills cause cancer, that Frederic Douglass is still alive, that “people who are dying who have never died before,” that COVID-19 was a Democrat hoax and like a miracle would go away, that hydroxychloroquine could protect/treat the virus, that “light” inside the body could clean the lungs, suggested that drinking bleach could provide a cure, that “anybody that needs a test, gets a test,” that “my crimes can’t be investigated while I’m the president of the United States.”
He tweeted, “China has been working very hard to contain the coronavirus. The United States greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency. It will all work out well. In particular, on behalf of the American people, I want to thank President Xi!”
Trump said in 2016, “Can you believe that, with all of the problems and difficulties facing the US, President Obama spent the day playing golf.”
Henry Wallace wrote, “A fascist is one whose lust for money or power is combined with such an intensity of intolerance toward those of other races, parties, classes, religions, cultures, regions or nations as to make him ruthless in his use of deceit or violence to attain his ends.”
Pam Neal
Temple