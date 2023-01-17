I reference to the letter from Mr. Lewis on Jan. 13. It is a good example of a letter designed to stir up hate, mistrust, and ill feelings.
His reporting that Temple’s local Ford dealer was victimized by our City Council by placing a million dollar order for Fords with a Ford dealer in Humble. He noted that the Humble dealer could not support our City Council with votes, so, thereby insinuating there was nefarious and skulduggery going on in said Temple City Council. (I used those large words for the George Will fans).
Did Lewis contact the local Ford dealer to see if they had been asked to submit a bid for the sale? Did Lewis contact the City Council to see how many request for bids were sent out and to whom? Did he bother to ask the City Council why they chose the Humble Dealer?
If the writer is truly seeking justice, then he should be willing to make the effort to carry on such investigations before labeling a person or persons of bad deeds. How many have suffered from such unfound remarks.
I don’t have a dog in this fight. I don’t even own a Ford, but someone needs to stand against those who make accusations without basis for their own glorification.
James D Fox
Temple