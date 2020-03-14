I am imperfect and unworthy, saved by grace, seeking after God and I’m the one who knows I need Jesus.
I believe The Bible is the Truth of God and His guide to those who are seeking Him. Jesus says “I tell you the truth, no one can see the kingdom of God unless he is born again. Flesh gives birth to flesh, but the Spirit gives birth to the Spirit” (John 3:3, 6).
We are all born with a sin-nature, lost and separated from God. But through the love of Jesus we can be born again. The Bible says, “If you confess with your mouth, Jesus is Lord, and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved.” (Romans 10:9.)
The moment we do so, the Holy Spirit makes us alive in Christ, imparting the gift of eternal life, and making us entirely new creatures in Christ. (2 Cor. 5:17)
The Bible also says “We know that we have come to know Him if we obey His commands. The man who says, I know Him, but does not do what He commands, the Truth is not in him.” (1 John 2:3-4). The politicians supporting abortion and LGBTQ support the demonic agenda of Satan. God does not accept the slaughter of His children and sexual perversion is an abomination to Him. (Lev 20-13) Can anyone truthfully say they are a Christian and proudly vote for abortion and homosexuality? No true Christian can serve both Satan and God.
