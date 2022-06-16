There is a lot of messaging about the Uvalde School shooting and most of it is about the blame game. The thing is when at school, one should have competent people to handle every mishap that could happen.
For example, who is responsible for the safety of the children in school — the school district. When did the school have a safety inspection?
A locked door to a classroom is a good example. If locked can the door be broken down, if it is a steel door with inside door hinges, how do you get in. That appears to be the problem at Uvalde. A good inspection should ID those doors and have a plan to force entry with the equipment to do so at hand.
Most schools that teach Ag have welding equipment with a cutting torch and police departments should have them as well. Poor planning does not help response time and whoever is charged with school safety should have multiple plans and backup for the safety of the children.
The question is was the issue of locked doors ever part of the safety review and in the case of the steel doors, emergency entry. That is elementary to all school safety, steel doors with inside steel classroom hinges should be a “no” banner in any safety inspection. The inspection should give a solution and the solution should be part of school safety training.
Charles F. Ashby
Temple