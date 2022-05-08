Most everyone has heard of angels. We read about angels in the Bible.
People who’ve been saved from accidents and other life perils have spoken about encountering guardian angels. Mystics claim that we all have angels that are watching over us.
What do we think and believe angels are? We could say that an angel is a spiritually superior being who watches and attends to us. Someone who guides and inspires. Someone who protects us from harm. Someone who is selfless and compassionate.
The dictionary says that an angel has qualities like beauty and kindliness. Yes, an angel is all of these things and more. Perhaps we think we won’t actually see angels until our day comes to approach those Pearly Gates.
There are some folks that just don’t believe in angels at all. But the truth is that every single one of us has already seen angels. Lots of them. In fact, we see angels every single day. How can this be? Because a mother is a kind of angel.
Our mother is our sole passage to enter into this world. She can give us life and love and guidance and support in ways that no one else can. And who could doubt that those mothers who have moved on from this Earth still look down upon their children with the same love and compassion and pride that she always had.
An angel is indeed a superior being. And a good mother is every bit of that. Happy Mother’s Day to all the wonderful angels who dwell among us. And thank you in a way beyond what words can ever say.
Don Cillo
Temple