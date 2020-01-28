I am requesting support of S.2950, the Veterans Burn Pits Exposure Recognition Act.
The number of burn pits operating in overseas conflict zones exceeded 230 at the height of operations in Iraq, Afghanistan, and elsewhere, exposing tens of thousands of troops and contractors to toxic contaminants. While the sheer number of open burn pits has been reduced it will be no consolation to troops adversely and permanently affected.
Reserve Component service members and their families wrestle with the overwhelming health care effects of open burn pits and they should be able to seek care from VA. However, they have had difficulty showing service connection because their medical records were never kept, were lost or were destroyed. To further complicate the issue National Guard and Reserve members have to prove they performed duty near burn pits, but their orders don’t provide exact location(s) of their duties for national security purposes.
By supporting this bill you will help people, whether they are active duty or reserves, have on record the location where they were exposed to toxins. The bill will not remove the required medical documentation but at least the location of exposure will now be verified and documented by the Department of Defense.
Cory Cannon
Temple