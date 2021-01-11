We would like to commend Jacqueline Anderson, who delivers the Temple Daily Telegram to our home. To show our appreciation to Jacqueline for her service, we mailed her a Christmas card with a small check enclosed.
Much to our surprise, one afternoon Jacqueline drove up to our house. We were outside in our front yard, so we walked to her car to see who was stopping by. That’s when we first met her and her young son, who had come by to personally thank us for the card and check, with a Christmas card for us.
We had a nice visit at her car, and then she asked if she and her son could sing a song for us. They sang “We wish you a Merry Christmas,” and thanked us once again. We enjoyed many Christmas blessings this year, but this one will remain in our hearts forever.
Thank you, Jacqueline Anderson, for who you are and for setting a fine example for your son. God Bless you and your family, and Happy New Year!
Billy Joe and Kay Nan Ledger
Temple