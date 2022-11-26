Life is a journey but none of us realizes it until a little after 50 years old.
The grindstone isn’t as visible nor as intimidating. Raising children brings resolve that no matter how hard the ball is thrown we can catch it.
This virus has forced a lot of people on a long steep learning curve. Many are learning that they never did have the cat by the tail. It’s like dropped on a gallows, but death didn’t come.
A country boy, filled with the Spirit, will notice that the rope around his neck is the way back up to the top and there is more life to live. Memories never die as long as there is breath in the body.
We people are a product of Almighty God’s creation. God loves his children but is very much like us. For every action there is a consequence. Any good father disciplines his children. Being the Heavenly Father; God will too while we’re here on this Earth.
Lonnie Glenn
Moody