We’re continually pounded with the word democracy by the media and others. The fact is our nation is not a democracy. As Benjamin Franklin emerged from the original Constitutional Convention, he was asked what sort of government it had given us. His response was “A republic, if you can keep it”!
The United States was never intended to be a democracy, but instead a constitutional republic. There are many who seem to admire empires and hate republics. They hammer us into thinking democracy so that they can persuade us via the news and social media into preferring a simple majority. They do this to maintain their empires.
U.S. states usually designate that during multiple candidate elections, if no candidate receives 50 percent-plus one of the total number of votes, there must be a run-off election between the two top candidates. Major decisions require a two-thirds majority. Changes in our beloved Constitution must be ratified by three-fourths of the states.
During the original Constitutional Convention a major issue was election of the presidency. The lesser populated states were concerned that the presidency, therefore policy affecting their well-being, would be determined by the more populated states. As a result, the convention adopted the Electoral College concept composed of the same number of electors as representatives to the federal Congress based on state population as designated by our Constitution. 48 states make electors pledge to vote as the people did. Two states require electors to vote as the people in each of their own congressional districts voted.
It appears we may no longer have the will to keep our republic.
Noel S. Cowling
Temple