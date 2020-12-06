This past election has been an eye opener. Having voted for 62 years, it has always been my moral and civic duty to cast a ballot in person.
There are differences in the major party philosophies. The Republican Party has believed that each person has personal responsibility for their own life and government should only do what the individual cannot do, fight wars, build infrastructure and provide a safe environment.
The Democrat Party wants to provide everything from cradle to grave. This can be seen in Texas election 2020 results. The people in the more rural areas vote Republican. The people in the major cities vote Democrat. This is true of every state.
The Texas Democratic chairman stated that the people moving into city areas are better educated and vote Democrat. Insinuating that the people out in the rural areas probably are lucky to have graduated from high school?
Having worked on two congressional campaigns, I have felt the majority of elections were honest. There have been exceptions like the 1960 presidential election that was manipulated in Chicago and in counties in Texas so that JFK could win.
This year has been an eye opener! There are major cities besides Chicago that have corrupted the election process for years, especially in Pennsylvania! There need to be changes to make voting in person easier, eliminating mail-in voting and making voter ID necessary.
We must demand honest and legal elections!
Clark Magerkurth
Temple