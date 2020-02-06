Regarding the impeachment trial in the Senate, it was a foregone conclusion Republican Senators would conduct a partisan trial and issue a partisan acquittal — ironies of ironies, doing exactly the same things they accused the Democratic House committees of doing.
The consequences of acquittal, though, will be non-partisan. That is, this and future presidents of either party will be green-lighted to invite foreign interference in our elections. This and future presidents of either party will be green-lighted to withhold funds for political purposes. This and future presidents of either party will be green-lighted to deny all witnesses and documentation to congressional inquiries. This president, you can be sure, will continue to do all three.
Imagine had the previous administration blocked all witnesses and documentation for the Benghazi investigation. In short, be careful what you wish for — you just might get it and regret it.
John Clack
Temple