Once again the Telegram has followed the right wing Fox News. The editorial claiming Hillary Clinton spied on Trump and proceeded to copy Fox News and other right wing outlets.
Donald Trump is under investigation for multiple misdeeds and I never see any editorials about him or the misdeeds of the Republican Party. Day in and day out we have to put up with these misleading editorials.
The cartoon selection is just as bad. So obviously your paper is Republican biased. Why don’t you have some liberal comments in the editorial page? Why is it always the same.
You seem to think Larry Elder is newsworthy? Shame on you. Quit being so one-sided. I also never seen any editorials about the election fraud by the Republicans.
Sandra Wiley
Temple