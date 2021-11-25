A recent letter suggested that mortgage companies should pay some workers who have no legal right or authorization to be working, living or occupying anything in the United States some sort of compensation by the entity that hired the unauthorized person to complete a job. I’m not sure how or why mortgage companies are involved, but we’ll skip that.
Does the individual that wrote the letter to the editor have first-hand knowledge of this incident or this hypothetical? If this person has first-hand knowledge, I’d suggest contacting the proper authority and reporting this illegal activity, because we are a nation of laws and anyone that cares about the rule of law knows hiring people without proper documents is a crime.
People without proper documents or citizenship in America aren’t to be patronized or compensated for breaking the laws clearly stated. These people have no basis for claiming such rights. As Americans, we can either ignore what is going on or begin to think logically about the problem and create a solution. Compensation for criminals has never worked and never will.
William Wewatitty
Troy