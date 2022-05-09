Just found out that on Donald Trump’s Twitter app he said don’t worry, when he gets elected he will pardon all his people of the (insurrection) attack on the Capitol.
And he would make up with Mitch McConnell once he’s back in office and overturns everything President Biden and his administration have done.
He wished he could do that here in the United States and never mind that phone call to Georgia asking to find more votes and the people that helped him. He also said everything he has done is fake news and witch hunt and what good did it do to impeach him two times, it didn’t work.
In McArthur’s words, he says I’ll be back and clean up this mess once he’s back in the Oval Office.
I don’t worry. Pelosi will be gone.
Now I ask you did I write like Trump does or is all this fake writing and denying my right to free speech and thoughts.
Just wondering.
George P. Avila Sr.
Temple