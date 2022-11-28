A recent Friday and Saturday was a wonderful weekend full of music.
Temple College presented their first ever full opera, The Magic Flute. For those of us who know little about opera, it was a totally enjoyable evening, with beautiful voices backed by an outstanding orchestra, as well as entertaining dramatic performances.
On Saturday afternoon Chisholm Trail Chorus of Sweet Adelines, International presented their 40th anniversary show at the Cultural Activities Center. Being a former member of the chorus, I can appreciate all the hours of preparation that went into their performance after being silenced by COVID for three years.
Kudos to all the talented volunteers of our community who continue to give of their time and energy to present shows such as these. I am just one of many who wish to say “Thank You!”
Jan Siegel Hart
Temple