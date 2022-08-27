It’s important we understand where tax money comes from in the Belton ISD budget discussion. Belton is a bedroom community; the lion’s share of tax revenue comes from rooftops.
Compared to other towns a larger portion of our community are military veterans or over age 65. School taxes for this segment of taxpayers are frozen, therefore taxes for everyone else are higher.
Rentals make up 52% of homes in Belton. These homes are not protected from high taxes with a homestead exemption. High taxes are passed onto the renter from their landlord. This dynamic creates an unfair tax burden on poor and elderly who rent.
We cannot forget, a vote of 2,844 to 2,803 in the May 7 election is not a mandate to spend taxpayer money. In this budget discussion we must ask “is it nice or is it necessary?”
Every line, every item, we must ask, “is it nice or is it necessary?” In an environment of inflation and due to a vote won by a small margin of 41 votes, elderly cannot afford medication and are priced out of their home.
We owe it to citizens to be fiscally responsible. The school slogan “no tax rate increase” left the impression taxes would not be raised. The proposed 1.36 rate is the maximum the board can approve without voter approval. And because of increased home appraisals citizen taxes will go up. A rate of $1.22 or $1.25 is what’s required to keep taxes the same — $1.22 would generate just as much tax revenue as last year.
Gregory Daniel
Belton