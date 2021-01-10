How many of you recall the tractor-cades to Washington, D.C., back in the ’80s by farmers protesting farm prices?
We got blamed by the media for the disruption and destruction that was actually done by the D.C. Police to discredit us and take your minds off of the issues we were demonstrating about. In fact, many of us stayed behind for several days to fix the damage actually caused by the police.
The media, in their ignorance, was gracious enough to show us over and over again the people who originally broke into the Capitol building through a window.
Did you happen to notice how they were dressed? They certainly were not dressed like the vast majority of the protesters.
I demand that I see the backgrounds and profiles of the 52 arrested demonstrators. Are they registered as Republicans or Democrats? Are they police officers or hired thugs? Why was the police department totally unprepared? Were they ordered to stand down? Why was it necessary to call in the National Guard?
I believe the entire Washington, D.C., event had one purpose. That was to take your minds off of the obvious and complete theft of the election, and then place blame for the “insurrection” on President Trump.
Why did almost one million people go to D.C.? What were they demonstrating about?
I will never sit down, shut up and accept the steal. I shall never forget.
We must save our Constitutional Republic.
Noel S. Cowling
Temple