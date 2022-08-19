As the Temple City Council deals with the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission situation, many community members continue to be concerned about the direction of this initiative.
The first attempt to accomplish the new DEI function shows us problems deeper than the plan itself. Our leaders trusted staff recommendations when a large city, out-of-state business was recommended to be hired to head the DEI efforts. How can you expect that to work out for Temple, Texas?
There are two problems with this situation; first our City Council trusted the vetting and recommendations of city staff. We can clearly see that the Council must now vet any significant position fills themselves; city staff have proven unfit to accomplish this function.
The second is more problematic; who are the staff members providing the recommendations and where is the city manager in overseeing this process? She appears to not understand Central Texas culture and societal underpinnings.
It would seem that before meaningful progress can be made with DEI, the above problems need to be addressed by the City Council.
K. Gilbertson
Belton