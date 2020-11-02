The choice of vote for a Democrat or Republican is clear.
The principles of the Democratic Party and Joe Biden areclear; they base their values upon ideology, race, gender and follow the biased media.
The principles of the Republican Party and President Donald Trump are based upon merit, health of our country and values expressed by our Constitution. Trump makes his choice based on those values and that is what the Democrats hate the most.
What values would choose for a Supreme Court nominee? What does ideology, race and gender have to do with merit? From what I’ve seen of late, merit would not be a factor at all. Remember ideology includes religion. So what are the values of merit? It is the worth, value, excellence of having intrinsic rightness or wrongness apart from formalities or emotional considerations.
Those are the values a president must have. Joe Biden does not have those values, he has been obsessed with following the lead of others, and how the wind blows from the media. Biden’s character and mental health are in question. Explain the profit his family made from his dealing with China and the Ukraine, he uses his power of office for only greed and the old saying scratch my back and I may scratch yours based upon how the wind blows.
The choice is clear: give President Trump a second term to correct our loss of the values of our forefathers, which have made our country great and stop this counterculture crusade on law and order.
Charles Ashby
Temple