The fact that 60% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck and nothing is being done to help them clearly demonstrates that neither the Democrats nor Republicans have their interest in mind. The senators and representatives serving in Washington only cater to their personal interests, their party’s interest or the special interests.
To further complicate this, few Americans realize that Congress appropriated more than $5 trillion for COVID-19 relief, and a considerable amount of this relief was in the form of loans to corporations and companies, such as airlines that borrowed billions. What neither party wants you to know is that these loans were forgiven and absorbed by the American taxpayers. When the last time an airline gave you a free ticket, and IRS or your bank forgave you from having to pay a debt or a loan to them?
We continue to provide one of the most corrupt governments, Ukraine, with a blank check totaling $68 billion to date with no accountability. Many of our NATO members refuse to pay their fair share, specifically Germany and France. What will the cost of the next Marshall plan to rebuild Ukraine be?
Every year thousands of our citizens find themselves going into debt or bankruptcy because of medical bills, something they didn’t elect, and neither party helps them. Yet student loans, something that was elective, is important enough to justify canceling $400 billion in loans.
Finally, do you believe that with all the intervention in the past election (which violates the election law) by President Joe Biden, the FBI, DOJ, high tech, the news media, DNC, etc., that we have a legal government in power that can address these issues?
Joseph Raub
Temple