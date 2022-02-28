I ask fellow Texans to not consider themselves separate from citizens of Ukraine. I was shocked from 2016 to 2020 my president would meet Vladimir Putin with no one in the room to record the discussion.
It may have forged an alliance between Donald Trump and Russian dictator Putin, which would pledge further backing for various Republican Party operatives. Observe campaign money flowing to Trump ending with the prosecution of Paul Manafort for money laundering and funneling foreign funds to Trump coming from Russia/ Ukraine. Let’s not forgot the call from 2019 where Trump essentially blackmails Ukraine President Zelensky into trading dirt on Biden for U.S. supply of defense weapons and therefore denying protection from Russian aggression.
Beyond the Republican abandonment backing democracy to the Ukrainian people … is the personal connection I have to Ukraine. In 2010-11, after the loss of my son, I restarted my broken heart by hosting two beautiful high school girls from Spain and Ukraine as foreign exchange students. The bond created will never be broken. Europe is the home of my girls, and it is bring threatened to be taken over by a madman oligarch who stops at nothing.
Every ad that boasts of being Trump endorsed reminds voters that they will be voting for a dictator. Trump recently declared Putin to be a genius.
Is this the kind of candidate/ official that you want to be your choice in America?
Nancy Pfiester
Harker Heights