In your Feb. 5 page 8A Associated Press article concerning rare flower habitat and lithium mining in Nevada, a statement was made that “the plants grow on about 10 acres — an area about the size of 130 football fields...” A football field is about 1.32 acres, therefore 10 acres is about the size of seven football fields, not 130.
Another sentence says, “The 910 acres proposed for habitat designation — about half a square mile...” A square mile is 640 acres, so 910 acres is about 1.58 square miles. Please check your calculations more closely before printing them. Thank you.
Andy Jackson
Salado