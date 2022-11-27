I find it necessary to answer the letter printed from Linda Reynolds. She didn’t seem to approve of my support of Gov. Abbott, and the way he is transporting illegal aliens out of state.
She claimed to have found on the internet that Texas had spent $26 million in this effort. Please, the internet? I googled for the same question, and got a reply quoting Lt. Gov. Ken Paxton as saying the state had spent $1,400 per capita in transporting the aliens. Let me see. If I divide $26 million by $1,400, what do I get? The answer: $18,571 At this date, I don’t think the governor has shipped nearly that many out of state.
According to my google effort, Paxton states the due to the inclusion of illegal aliens into various state plans, the cost is $850 million. Do you still think that the governor’s plan transporting is foolish, or perhaps too expensive?
Before you come back with the humanity thing, when depositing these souls out of state, then you make the decision of what to do about the problem. How about this. Each Texas family beginning to adopt and continue to adopt some of these poor folks as long as the illegal aliens continue to cross into Texas.
Schumer of the U.S. Senate said that we need the influx of aliens to make up for the drop in our birth rate. Hmmm. I wonder if the 60 million aborted children had anything to do with the drop in the birth rate?
James D. Fox
Temple