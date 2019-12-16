Responding to Sarah Kreimeyer’s letter: You said it was perplexing to you the hate that comes from some about the president. I think perhaps “disgust” would be a better word.
“Trump is a billionaire.” Probably not correct. How would we know? He refuses to release his taxes. Hiding something? “Beholden to nobody, no lobbyists, no special interest.” Do you mean other than the NRA, wealthy businessmen, and Putin?
“Trump’s accomplishments ... fulfilling his promises.” Like denying climate change, endangering our grandchildren’s futures? Like Mexico will pay for the wall? Like separating families and putting children in cages at the border? Like alienating our allies? “Without cooperation from the Congress.” Like the 200-plus bills sent from the House to die in the Senate?
“I love that Trump doesn’t talk presidential.” Like the constant lying? “He’s funny as heck.” Like the bullying nicknames and things he says about others? Like the hysterically funny mocking of the disabled reporter?
“He’s absolutely brilliant.” Maybe so. Probably attended Trump University.
“Sad we will see what it will be like when he is gone.” Like the years it will take to repair the damage he has done, domestically and internationally?
I will close with a description of a cartoon that I saw recently. It showed a field with a large billboard in it, and many sheep with those red MAGA hats on. The billboard showed a wolf saying “I will eat you.” One of the sheep looked at another one and said, “He tells it like it is.”
Nancy Ferguson
Temple