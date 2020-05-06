I was pleasantly surprised to see that the Texas Board of Education approved the teaching of African-American history in our public high schools next school year. The course will be an elective.
High school students will be able to learn not just about the social and economic impact of slavery and the civil rights movement. They will also gain a deeper understanding that African-Americans have a rich and diverse history, making significant contributions in math, science and government before and after those periods.
High school students also will have the opportunity to learn culture, citizenship and the political realities of the African-American experience to gain some perspective on the world in which we live. It is particularly insightful that this history will be taught with relevance to current issues.
For example, students might learn the historical context of why the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a disproportionate number of deaths in African-American communities. History offers an insight into a society as an archive of what is important enough to pass onto future generations.
It is important for high school students to learn that the history of Texas and the United States includes the experiences of and contributions of Mexican-Americans, African-Americans and other people from diverse backgrounds. It is also very important that students, regardless of race, see themselves in the important parts of history.
I urge parents of all high school students to encourage them to take the course because it will enable them to connect to the broader society.
The Rev. Roscoe Harrison Jr.
Temple