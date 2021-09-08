Each and every one of us who has shown support for our unborn babies for 13 years of Life Chain in Temple has won the fight for life.
The unborn babies owe a debt of gratitude to our governor, state representatives and senators and every Texas that helped get the six weeks heartbeat law passed to help end abortion.
But the fight has not ended. As long as people such as the president, U.S. Speaker of the House and leaders of the U.S. Senate stand up and advocate the slaughter of our unborn babies we must still show our pro-life support.
I ask you again as I have done in the past to stand up for one hour for unborn babies.
We will gather at 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3, to get our posters, have prayers and then at 2 p.m. we will line up on 31st Street south of Loop 363. We will meet in the area adjacent to Chick-fil-A on South 31st and Azalea Street.
Cold water will be furnished. Dress according to the weather, bring your lawn chairs if needed.
The main thing is come to our 13th annual Life Chain to show support for our unborn babies.
I will be there with you.
Milton Hensley
Temple