We appreciate the city of Temple’s planning and development within its city limits and recognize the need for growth and the limitations they now have regarding annexation.
The Outer Loop East project lies 99.9% outside their city limits, within Temple’s ETJ. This means the city of Temple has the right to make plans out here, but those of us affected by those plans have no vote.
As residents in the ETJ affected by this project, accessing information on their plan has been extremely difficult to obtain from city offices, so much so that a resident had to file a “Freedom of Information Act” request to get the proposed route plan.
The property owners deserved to be apprised of these projects in the preliminary stages and should have had opportunities to participate in the process prior to it being finalized.
This new plan for the northern section is considered by the city’s terminology “100% Compliance.” Apparently, compliance does not include notification of any of the land and home owners in its route.
The entire Outer Loop East runs through rural and farm land and is planned as a divided two lane road in each direction with sidewalks and bike lanes. Yet East Loop 363 is only a two-lane road. That speaks loudly as to the plans they have for this area.
Open communication should have happened.
The plan can now be found at: https://www.templetx.gov/community/outer_loop.php.
Jan Pugliese
Bell County