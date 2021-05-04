Mr. England would have us believe that Andy Ngo is the expert on the goals and tactics of Antifa and also have us believe that Ngo is a non-partisan journalist who was attacked with a milkshake containing cement — which was later debunked.
Ngo is a far-right Donald Trump-supporting journalist who associates himself and is protected by far right-wing groups like Patriot Prayer and Proud Boys that Trump has courted. I personally abhor violence in any form and by any group. Perhaps Mr. England would like to write about Trump’s insurrectionists attempting to overthrow our democracy that resulted in the deaths of a woman, a Capitol Police officer and the threatened murder of the vice president. Over 100 Capitol police were injured including loss of an eye, loss of fingers, brain and spinal damage when the police were attacked with bear mace, spears, steel chunks, bats and steel rods.
Someone could write about the white supremacists with tiki torches shouting, “Jews will not replace us” and the murder of Heather Heyer by a Trump-supporting white supremacist in Charlottesville, Va., or Kyle Rittenhouse killing 2 people in Kenosha, Wisc. Trump’s Homeland Security Dept. warned last October that “white supremacists’ extremists” would remain the “most persistent and lethal threat” to the American homeland. “Thou shalt not follow multitudes to do evil.”
Randy Broussard
Belton