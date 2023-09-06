Mark Cook, a resident of Colorado and well-known conspiracy theorist, visited the Bell County Election Commission recently.
Cook was introduced to commissioners as a protégé of Sidney Powell. Just hours before, Powell was indicted in Fulton County on charges including conspiracy to commit election fraud in Georgia.
Cook’s presentation had a two-fold purpose: to throw doubt into the electoral process and to obtain information about how Bell County runs elections. He told commissioners that third-party entities are tapping into hard drives and software to sway elections. He suggested that the Texas Secretary of State, the vendor of the election equipment used in Bell County, and other nebulous third parties are “manipulating the system.”
Hosting Mark Cook at the Election Commission meeting was an irresponsible and dangerous decision. Cook is a typical con man who presents a massive number of slides intended to confound his audience. Two election administrators in Colorado found out the hard way Cook’s recommendations were ill advised: they were charged or sued for making illegal copies of election data.
Cook’s presence at the Election Commission was shameful and harmful. Elections officials must rise above the political fray and reject bad actors that espouse conspiracy theories while attempting to accumulate information about the inner workings of the county’s election equipment.
Ben Liles
Salado