I would like to start by telling the Temple Daily Telegram how much I love receiving my paper every day. My husband and/or I have taken the paper for over 60 years. When we lived somewhere else you delivered our paper daily in our mailbox. I will continue to receive and enjoy as long as I’m capable.
Next I would like to say the paper is very diverse in its articles. Some people say you proved through your articles that you are Republican. I beg to differ with your readers that think you are fully supportive of the Republican Party. They must have blinders on when they pass over the articles on Biden.
Lastly I opened the paper today to an article of hatred of the Republican party. It is very clear that Ms. Neal is a Democrat. As I read her letter describing President Donald Trump as our savior she wasn’t too far off the mark. Although my Savior is Jesus Christ I do believe He gave President Trump to us to show we could flourish as a nation. Then Jesus gave us over to the desires of the devil, to destroy our nation, which Biden has done a fair job of.
I believe we will be given the chance to turn our hearts back to God. If we do He will restore our nation as he has so many times before.
Lois Bland
Temple