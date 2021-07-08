I appreciated the article in the June 29 paper regarding Temple’s long history as a railroad city.
However, I was appalled at the picture of the locomotive that is at the Railroad and Heritage Museum! It is in a terrible state of disrepair and is hardly exemplary of our appreciation of the railroad in the development of our community.
It was not so long ago (1994-95) that this very locomotive was lovingly and determinedly restored and kept in pristine condition. This was at the time that the late Mary Irving was the director of the museum. This locomotive was displayed for many years on Avenue H near the Gober House and the Santa Fe Clinic. I am ashamed that we as a city have let this historic locomotive devolve into such a state of disrepair.
I challenge the city of Temple and the Railroad and Heritage Museum to take on this task of restoring this icon, if not for its own sake, but as a drawing card for visitors to come to the museum. Let’s at least appear as if we give a hoot for this locomotive and respect it as a valuable piece of history and education for our children and grandchildren.
Bernadette Hickman
Temple