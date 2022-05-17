Can somebody please explain to me, without using the word insanity, the correlation of my home and property to the Bell County budget, public education financing or the dreams of our county leaders? The only mention I have ever seen for this method of stripping tax money from the masses is found in the communist manifesto where a graduated income tax and ad valorem taxes are the prescribed punishment for hard work and success in life.
Also, why are our property taxes rising? The taxable base for Bell County has increased dramatically in the last several years, about 25% this year alone. With hundreds of millions of dollars in new taxable properties, our taxes should actually be going down. If that can’t be the case, there should at least be enough surplus revenue generated to finance public education needs without those never-ending, multimillion dollar bonds with a quarter-century of interest attached to them.
There have been whispers for years about how much more of this insanity the taxpayers will tolerate. With double digit increases in appraisals every year for the last several years, those whispers are now open conversations encouraging taxpayers to just say no. Some politicians are even running on platforms in the upcoming mid-term elections to end ad valorem taxes in Texas altogether. For years, taxpayers have quipped that they can no longer afford to own their own property. That sarcastic attitude is not a reality. Just say no.
Michael L. Moore
Moody