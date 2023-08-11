David Barrows, you stole my thunder with your letter to the editor concerning water conditions in Bell County. Your thoughts and concerns are exactly as mine.
I just waited too long to submit. I am thankful you calculated the amount of water being released daily from Lake Belton and mentioned the two new facilities that will be sucking water from there. I can live with the water restrictions we are currently under but if it gets worse, I will only stop irrigating my lawn when Lake Belton quits releasing water south.
I understand the drought and the extremely hot weather that we have no control over. Southern cities should have considers years ago of developing water collection facilities rather than contracting with Lake Belton. Surely, there is a clause somewhere in the contract to stop releasing water when our area is extremely affected.
Again, I thank you for your wonderful publication. Let’s see where we go from here!
Wayne Heugatter
Belton