Friday as I read the editorials posted I am struck by the messages promoted which do not go along with the premise by its late owner, Frank Mayborn. On this page it states this paper is “politically independent, placing the public welfare above any interest of any party.”
I have taken this paper for many years and watched that ideology slide to right. The majority of columnists, including what I assume is the local editorial belief, are nothing but the opposite of that. Far too many times, these columns continue to side with right-wing groups, constantly critical of the present legal U.S. administration and specifically President Biden.
From today: a quote from former President Donald Trump stating the Ukraine crisis is due to weakness of the Biden administration. This is the same man who recently said that Putin’s actions were “genius” as he illegally decided to claim a portion of an independent democratic country were independent states and used that as a reason to invade that same independent country.
Why do we hold Trump up when he is siding with the enemy just as he did throughout his term of office? The column by Cal Thomas reviews history and then also condemns the Biden administration for underestimating Putin.
That is certainly not the case and because of this administration working diligently to bring NATO allies together to attempt to make Putin realize they stand against any invasion which obviously will cause a third world war. The last headline states “Biden flubs....”
Non-partisan ... not ... and so disappointing. Stand for democracy, not division!
Becky Garth
Temple