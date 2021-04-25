It is a very honorable thing the police officers of Temple do for the community. The revitalization or cleanup on Central Avenue (featured in the Friday Telegram) was one primary example.
Temple officers have always been a part of doing above and beyond for the community. As a Temple Police retiree, I want to commend the officers who took their time to do hard labor for those who might not have the means or the ability.
As a piece of history, the house on West Central was not thrown together. Having grown up next door to this house and my parents living in the same house of over 60-plus years let me tell you the story of that house. The concrete porch the officers were laboring on was built in the ’40s by ex-Fire Chief Jess Douglas. In the ’40s this was how construction was done. World War II had just ended, commodities were in short supply and whatever could be found was used to survive and construct.
The officers were working on history. History of the times and history of Temple. Again, let’s all thank the men and women of Temple Police Department for what they have done in the past, the present and the future. Right now, in our time of history, there are a lot of good police officers out there as these officers are.
Randy Dixon
Temple