I have heard many “theories” about the Green New Deal, but I have not heard any answers.
How will power plants be powered? The electricity to charge electric cars? How will large planes be fueled? Large ships, large farm equipment, large trucks? Are we only to drive cars in the summer?
Is the horse and buggy coming back?
A good test would be to shut all fossil fuels off from Alaska. I wonder how this would end. It happened in Texas. Didn’t end well. A lot of our leaders have no common sense and could never own or operate a business. They go to D.C. and become wealthy.
God help America.
Fred Hargrove
Temple