I was reading the paper Thursday morning. I got to the fourth line of Lois Blane’s letter to the editor and hit a name calling. So I quit reading for a moment before trying to continue.
Maybe because I am retired teacher, I decided to keep reading while knowing this was probably not worth my time. Of course, then I read her accusations about teachers and really wanted to stop!
I recall the winter day when I hauled off to school even though I wasn’t feeling 100%. After a few minutes at my desk, I knew I was becoming too ill to teach. I called the sub number and quickly wrote out directions for the day.
On my drive back home, I had to stop along the highway and reject my breakfast. A school board member stopped and asked if I was ok….and I said I had just called for a sub….he agreed that was for the best! Teachers are people. We get sick.
This is a pandemic, and both our current and former presidents have tried to keep all of us healthy and safe.
I pray for anyone who wants the responsibility of governing.
Political responses to a health and safety issue do not contribute to finding our way to normal.
Prayer and willingness to help others might be an answer?
Linda Reynolds
Salado