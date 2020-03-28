I had a card game at my house with six other people. They are all Donald Trump supporters — I am not.
Every one of them believes the coronavirus is being overblown and not as bad as we are being told. I believe our health professionals and they are warning us what lies ahead. I heard Trump on TV say it is a hoax that Democrats are pushing and it will just disappear with it gets warmer.
When told he had been in close contact with someone who had tested positive, he said he wasn’t worried and he had not been tested for it.
So, if he starts showing symptoms, how many will be exposed before they are told?
Mildred Wade
Temple