In reading the Telegram recently, I saw an article referring to a disturbing voter strategy during this mid-term general election.
I’m all for term limits, but this general election is not where you want to use that strategy. This strategy will likely elect candidates that have totally different and dangerous views than you want.
Term limits should be used during the primary elections. Those were held earlier this year. The primary is where your party selects its candidate to run in the general election and where you can vote term limits on incumbents. Vote for every candidate on the ticket.
Durwin Speidel
Temple