I take full responsibility for what I say or write. However, if someone attributes something to what I said, please reference to what I actually wrote, not to your interpretation of it.
It is your prerogative to agree or disagree with what I say or write.
I am 91 years old and I watch a lot of TV, so, when I say when Donald Trump was asked if he had been tested for coronavirus, his answer was, he had not, because he was healthy and saw no reason to be tested. When pressed further, he said if he felt it was necessary, he “probably would be tested.” “We’ll see.”
At the time I mailed my letter to the editor of the Temple Telegram, it was over a week when it was published. I have no control of when or if it is published. If you read what I wrote March 28, I did not say Trump “refused” to be tested, only that he had not been tested at that time. So, Mrs. Bland, I am “following up,” as you said I had not done, in your letter published on April 4.
Mildred Wade
Temple