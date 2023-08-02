We just celebrated 247 years of the birth of America, and I am proud to be an American. Across this nation people are trying to step up, stand up, fight for America, but Americans must have the courage to seek truth rather than accept the lies being spewed.
Concerned Christian Citizens wrote, “If you leave your children a world where you never stood up, they’ll inherit a world where they can’t.”
In the Bible the Hebrews had to fight for the promised land, winning when God led them, losing when they turned from Him. We must not conform to culture, we must conform to Christ because … the Truth is …Without the Sword of Christ (the Word of God), we cannot know what the Truth is and without Truth we cannot defeat the lies.
C.H. Spurgeon said, “He that pervert’s truth shall soon be incapable of knowing the true from the false. If you persist in wearing glasses that distort, everything will be distorted to you.”
As we walk from this world into eternity, we must decide who we will walk with, God or Satan. In this world we will all face the giants but with God we are never facing them alone. How many times have we been in the valley and God carried us through the darkest of storms.
There was a time in my life when I wanted to believe in everything but God … now I believe the only thing worth believing in is God.
Make America Godly again!
Sandy Killough
Rogers