There is cause for alarm with recent Supreme Court decisions. That is inconsistent with the principles of liberty and justice. It reverses years of progress made by men and women who risk their lives for equality in a system fraught with inequalities.
The timing of these decisions before the Independence Day celebrations is noteworthy and catalyzes us to examine the history of the United States from its inception.
I can’t help but wonder where we will go from here. How will we harness the legal strategies used to advance Brown vs. Board of Education and dismantle the Plessey vs. Ferguson decision? I am encouraged by the dissenting opinions of Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson that address the danger of color blindness and the denial of racism. These two themes are a present danger and a reality for many.
Will truth make a difference? I believe it will, and the question used by Fredrick Douglass in his speech, What to the Slave Is the Fourth of July?, is worthy of consideration to reconcile mistruth with actual truth.
In his oration, he questions the hypocrisy of celebrating liberty while humans are enslaved. He states, “What have I, or those I represent, to do with your national independence? Are the great principles of political freedom and natural justice, embodied in that Declaration of Independence, extended to us?”
These questions are present today, and they must be reckoned with. How can we move forward divided? The infamous quote, “a house divided cannot stand.” Let’s correct the divide and fix this liberty and justice thing for everyone.
Philemon Brown
Harker Heights