I would like to reply to Misters Arsenault, Resa, Martinez, Harrison and others who have written letters in recent days assaulting our history and continuing the “woke” mindset.
There is documentation that our ancestors did things we deem not acceptable in our time. There is not a person alive now who owned slaves, mistreated Mexicans, Native Americans, Asians or any other group of people who could be added to the list. I am not a “white supremacist.” I do not know a person who is a “white supremacist.”
I do not know a person who would endorse all the ideals and actions of our forefathers.
I am extremely offended by the accusations of the “woke” community. We cannot erase history. However, those who came before us, who may be guilty of what we condemn today, are long gone. Our history, in all of its greatness, including the ugliness, is to be studied, understood, and to be proud that our founding fathers provided the tools that made this country the greatest in history.
Those who have unknowingly fallen to the Marxist ideology; those who hate Donald Trump so vehemently that they place the hate above what is best for this country are hurting only themselves.
As I stated, I am not a racist. I do not know a white supremacist, and I do not even know the legitimate meaning of it. My ancestor was instrumental in the formation of this state. He was killed by “Native Americans” while on a buffalo hunt in Salado.
Maybe reparations for his death? Marxist ideology is to be feared, yet we are falling to it quickly. Maybe education, not propaganda.
Sarah Kreimeyer
Temple