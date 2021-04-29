Sir: Apropos your Telegram editorial in the April 18 issue “Many police killed also” I couldn’t agree more, that “gun violence” is possible only with “guns,” regardless of who uses and who gets killed.
There was once a great Indian parliamentarian who, in response to the then Defense minister’s statement defending the stockpiling of guns by a neighboring country, “those guns were not aimed at us,” fired back, to wit, “I have yet to see a gun which fires in only one direction.”
At that time I thought it was the saying of the century. In the USA, which is my home for the last 50 years, I have seen epidemics of gun violence, be it in schools, against one another, against presidents even. And yet after the initial cavalcade of news analysis, editorials, much oratory and demonstrations, everybody forgets the whole thing, until the next episode of shooting. Shouldn’t we, all of you (newspapers, media), once and for all, come down to the nitty gritty and do something (not just talk) and ban guns.
Dr. GS Chintapalli
Temple