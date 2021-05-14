It is past time for Texas to take action and remove symbols that commemorate the enslavement of human beings. These monuments honor a Confederacy that broke away from our country to keep men and women enslaved.
By heralding this dark chapter of the state’s past, they send the wrong message about the Texas we are today. Our Texas Capitol in Austin, the center of state government, a building where people must earn the support of Texans before taking office, should be a place where all feel welcome, especially in a state as diverse as Texas.
There are about eight monuments, portraits and other tributes to the Confederacy inside the Texas Capitol. There are monuments honoring the Confederacy on the lawns of courthouses throughout the state.
The Confederate Soldiers Monument, for example, says those soldiers died for state rights guaranteed under the Constitution without mentioning slavery. This is not history. This is mythology, and as much of it was written long after the Civil War in an attempt to intimidate the black population.
We have also seen similar Confederate monuments removed in other cities in Texas. Appropriately, these monuments should be placed in museums, such as the Bob Bullock State History Museum in Austin, or even cemeteries.
If we want all Texans to feel they belong in this great state and be active and faithful participants, state and local governments should leave no doubt that all Texans are welcome. God bless Texas and the United States of America.
The Rev. Roscoe Harrison Jr.
Temple