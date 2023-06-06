I shouldn’t let an Associated Press story irritate me but the “Religious Leaders“ article of June 3 can’t be allowed to pass.
First, the article claims that “national polls“ show most Catholics are pro-abortion. Really ? I’d love to see how those questions were worded. In any case, the church doesn’t conduct member surveys on moral issues: the Truth comes from God. It is unchanging but public opinion ebbs and flows, which is exactly why we need the teaching of the church.
The presiding bishop of my church, Michael Curry, rides to the rescue of abortion and Roe vs. Wade for socio-political reasons: the unborn children of women from every social, economic and racial group should face the same mortal danger without any legal protection whatsoever.
The Church of England never met a secular fad it didn’t like. Interestingly, Professor Randall Balmer, in his attempt to muddy the moral waters of abortion with deconstructionism — the idea that religious texts can be interpreted any old way — exposes one fatal weakness of Protestantism: “it shows the pliability of scripture.”
Indeed it does professor! Hence the need for the Catechism of the Catholic Church c.f. 2270 ff. By the way, the pro-life view isn’t even primarily a religious idea: Natural Law dictates protection of the most vulnerable of our species. Can you think of a more “marginalized community” than those who literally cannot raise a finger to defend themselves? They deserve no protection at all, Bishop Curry?
Tony Howe
Salado